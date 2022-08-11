News

Run the Jewels Perform “A Few Words For the Firing Squad” on “Stephen Colbert” Run the Jewels 4 Out Now via Jewel Runners/BMG





Last night, Run the Jewels (the duo of Killer Mike and El-P) made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the song “A Few Words For the Firing Squad” from their most recent studio album, Run the Jewels 4. View below.

Run the Jewels 4 came out in 2020 via Jewel Runners/BMG. In July, Killer Mike shared the single “Run,” a collaboration with Young Thug. Run the Jewels were recently featured on the Danger Mouse and Black Thought single “Strangers.”

