Thursday, November 12th, 2020  
Run the Jewels Share New Song “No Save Point”

From the Soundtrack to the New Video Game Cyberpunk 2077

Nov 12, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Run the Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) have shared a new song, “No Save Point.” It is taken from the soundtrack to the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077, an action role playing video game due out December 10 on various gaming platforms (including both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5). Listen below.

A video for the song will premiere tomorrow night at 11:25 p.m. EST as part of the Adult Swim Festival. Cyberpunk 2077 features the voice talents of Keanu  Reeves and the soundtrack also includes music by Grimes, among others. This weekend Run the Jewels are also releasing a new merch line tied to the game, including a heavyweight hoodie, T-shirts, and accessories.  

Run the Jewels’ latest album, Run the Jewels 4, came out in June via Jewel Runners/BMG. Read our review of RTJ4. The album’s single “Walking in the Snow” previously topped our Songs of the Week list. 

In July they teamed up with Blink 182’s drummer/producer Travis Barker for the new song “Forever,” the band’s second collaboration with Barker. They previously collaborated on 2014’s “All Due Respect” from Run the Jewels 2.

