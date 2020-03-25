 Run the Jewels Share New Song “Ooh LA LA” (Feat. DJ Premier and Greg Nice) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 25th, 2020  
Run the Jewels Share New Song “Ooh LA LA” (Feat. DJ Premier and Greg Nice)

Run the Jewels 4 Due Out At Some Point

Mar 25, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Tim Saccenti
Run the Jewels (the duo of Killer Mike and El-P) have shared a new song, “Ooh LA LA.” It features DJ Premier and Greg Nice and follows another new song, “The Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4),” the band shared over the weekend. Listen to “Ooh LA LA” below.

The band’s new album, Run the Jewels 4, is expected at some point this year. Run the Jewels 4 will be the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to the appropriately titled RTJ3 (aka Run the Jewels 3), which officially came out in January 2017 (but technically it dropped a little early, in late December 2016).

