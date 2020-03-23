 Run the Jewels Share New Song “The Yankee and the Brave” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Run the Jewels Share New Song “The Yankee and the Brave”

Run the Jewels 4 Due Out At Some Point

Mar 23, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Run the Jewels (the duo of Killer Mike and El-P) have shared a new song, “The Yankee and the Brave.” The band shared it to Instagram accompanied by a photo of the duo leaning out of an old school car with guns in their hands. A caption on El-P’s Instagram reads: “The ‘jump the street corona edition.’ A little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times.” Listen below.

The band’s new album, Run the Jewels 4, is expected at some point this year. El-P also wrote on Instagram: “Don’t ask when it drops we don’t know yet we will soon.” Run the Jewels 4 will be the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to the appropriately titled RTJ3 (aka Run the Jewels 3), which officially came out in January 2017 (but technically it dropped a little early, in late December 2016).

