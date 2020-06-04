Run the Jewels Surprise Release Their New Album Two Days Early; Stream it Here
Run the Jewels 4 Out Now via Jewel Runners/BMG
Jun 03, 2020
Photography by Tim Saccenti
Run the Jewels (the duo of Killer Mike and El-P) were scheduled to release their new album, Run the Jewels 4, this Friday via Jewel Runners/BMG, but they have surprise released it two days early because, as they say in a statement, “the world is infested with bullshit so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it all.” You can stream it below, but the album is also available as a free download from their website. The album features Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, DJ Premier, and Greg Nice.
The duo’s full statement reads as follows:
“Fuck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.
With sincere love and gratitude,
Jaime and Mike.”
Run the Jewels have also put together a list of organizations they’d like to encourage their fans to donate to as valid protests about the death of George Floyd, systemic racism, and overly brutal police practices continue across the land. They include the National Lawyers Guild, which is helping to represent protesters who are arrested. Check out the full list here.
Run the Jewels 4 is the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to the appropriately titled RTJ3 (aka Run the Jewels 3), which officially came out in January 2017 (but technically it dropped a little early, in late December 2016). The album was mainly recorded at two iconic studios: Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in Los Angeles and Electric LadyStudios in NYC. The band shared its first single, “The Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4),” in March. Also in March, they shared its second single, “Ooh LA LA.” Then “Ooh LA LA” got a video in April, in which the band partied in a city’s downtown area to celebrate the end of capitalism, burning money and credit cards in the process.
Run the Jewels 2021 Tour Dates with Rage Against the Machine:
June 3 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
June 5 - Las Cruces NM - Pan American Center
June 7 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
June 8 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
June 11 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
June 12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
June 15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
June 17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
June 19 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
June 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
June 23 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
June 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
July 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
July 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
July 5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
July 7 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
July 9 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 12 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 16 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
July 20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
July 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
July 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
July 29 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
August 6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 9 - New York, NY- Madison Square Garden
August 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 14 - Washington DC - Capitola One Arena
August 15 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
August 17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
August 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
