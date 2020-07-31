News

Run the Jewels Team Up with Travis Barker on New Song “Forever” The First Run the Jewels Single Since Last Month’s RTJ4





Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike and El-P have teamed up with Blink 182’s drummer/producer Travis Barker for the new song “Forever,” the band’s second collaboration with Barker. They previously collaborated on 2014’s “All Due Respect” from Run the Jewels 2.

Barker has begun producing for quite a few in the rap scene, including working with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross on last year’s “Gimme Brain” and Emmanuel, the newest record by Puerto Rican rapper Anuel.

Check out the new track below. Run the Jewels’ latest album, Run the Jewels 4, came last month via Jewel Runners/BMG. Read our review of RTJ4. The album’s single “Walking in the Snow” previously topped our Songs of the Week list.

