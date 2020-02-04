News

Rustin Man (Talk Talk’s Paul Webb) Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Jackie’s Room” Clockdust Due Out March 20 via Domino

Photography by Lawrence Watson



Rustin Man, the project of Paul Webb, the former bassist of 1980s icons Talk Talk, has announced a new album, Clockdust, and shared its first single, "Jackie's Room," via a video for the track. Clockdust is due out March 20 via Domino. Check out the Edwin Burdis-directed "Jackie's Room" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as Rustin Man's upcoming tour dates.

In 2002 Webb released his first album under the name Rustin Man, a collaborative record with Beth Gibbons of Portishead entitled Out of Season. It took 17 years for him to release a follow-up, Drift Code, which arrived last year. The turn around time was much quicker this time as the songs from Cloudust were recorded at the same time as Drift Code.

"Early on I realized I had two albums worth of material," Webb explains in a press release. "The first tunes I wrote were electric guitar based, with long arrangements that built up in layers to something sonically quite dense. These became the bulk of Drift Code. As a reaction, I wrote a batch of songs that were tighter in their structure but had more feeling of space. These make up the bulk of Clockdust."

Webb adds: "Through the year of mixing and releasing Drift Code. I made a conscious effort not to listen to Clockdust. It became some long-lost twin everybody had forgotten. There was an older, wiser atmosphere to it, more cinematic, but in a romantic way."

Clockdust Tracklist:

1. Carousel Days

2. Gold & Tinsel

3. Jackie's Room

4. Love Turns Her On

5. Rubicon Song

6. Old Flamingo

7. Kinky Living

8. Night In Evening City

9. Man With a Remedy

Rustin Man Tour Dates:

Thu, Nov 12 - Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam

Fri, Nov 13 - 4AD Presenteert, Diksmuide

Sat, Nov 14 - Union Chapel, London

