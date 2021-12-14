 Ruth Radelet (formerly of Chromatics) Shares Cover of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 14th, 2021  
Ruth Radelet (formerly of Chromatics) Shares Cover of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight”

Out Now via Kill Rock Stars

Dec 14, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Robin Laananen
Ruth Radelet (former frontwoman of Chromatics) has shared a cover of Elliott Smith’s 2004 song “Twilight.” It is the latest release in label Kill Rock Stars’ 30th anniversary cover singles series. Listen below.

In a press release, Radelet states: “Growing up in Portland, I couldn’t help but be influenced by Elliott Smith—his music was just in the water there. I still feel a sort of homesick nostalgia every time I hear one of his songs, and I’ll forever associate his music with the rainy weather and the gritty, small town feeling Portland had back then.

“Elliott was a brilliant songwriter, and I have always been blown away by his ability to craft such lovely, catchy melodies around devastatingly sad lyrics. ‘Twilight’ is a beautiful example of that, and one of my favorite songs he ever wrote. I first had the idea to cover it many years ago and am grateful for the opportunity to do so for Kill Rock Stars, who have released so much of Elliott’s work and have been such an important force in Northwest music history. This one’s for you, Elliott, thank you for everything.”

In August, Chromatics announced their breakup via social media.

