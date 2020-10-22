News

All





Ryan Hemsworth’s Quarter Life Crisis Shares New Song “Waterfall” (Feat. Hovvdy’s Charlie Mar Quarter Life Crisis EP Due Out December 4 via Saddle Creek





Quarter Life Crisis is a new project from Ryan Hemsworth and its self-titled debut EP is due out December 4 via Saddle Creek. Now a new song from it, “Waterfall,” has been shared. It features Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin. Listen below.

Martin had this to say about the song in a press release: “Ryan doesn’t know it but this was my first experience writing to someone else’s music. I’m a big fan of his previous work; and it was really exciting to hear him sort of meeting me in the middle style-wise. There are so many hidden gems in the production. Lyrically it explores a parallel I’ve been feeling lately: the difficulty of understanding and feeling understood and how sometimes that struggle almost mirrors the state of the planet. It’s like a downward spiraling feedback loop where any optimism feels like a triumph.”

Previously the EP’s first single, “Postcard From Spain,” which featured guest vocals from Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan (as well as a children’s choir), was shared. “Postcard From Spain” was one of our Songs of the Week. Quarter Life Crisis also features Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Charlie Martin (Hovvdy), Claud, and Yohuna.

Summing up Quarter Life Crisis, Hemsworth had this to say in a previous press release: “This project has me in the process of going back to when I was a kid when I'd sit down and play guitar for hours and come up with melodies and chords by just messing around. It's something I've been wanting to do for ages. Quarter-Life Crisis is just another way for me to work with artists whose music I really enjoy and listen to all the time.”

Collaboration was key to the EP. “Getting out of my comfort zone and bringing others into that process has always led to something really unique,” Hemsworth added. “As a producer, I really respond to other people's ideas and whatever they can bring to a song. Being in a room with someone with a different outlook, or working remotely with them, I hopefully help facilitate something that feels new and exciting for both of us.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.