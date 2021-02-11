News

Ryley Walker Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Rang Dizzy” Course in Fable Due Out April 2 on Husky Pants





Ryley Walker has announced a new album, sharing a song from it titled “Rang Dizzy.” The upcoming album, Course in Fable, will be out on April 2 via Walker’s own Husky Pants label. Listen to “Rang Dizzy” and see the tracklist for the album below. Above is the cover art (Walker recently posted on Twitter that he hasn’t had time to shoot new press photos).

Walker’s most recent original solo album was Deafman Glance, which came out in 2018 on Dead Oceans. Later that year, he released The Lillywhite Sessions, a cover album of an unreleased 2001 Dave Matthews Band album.

Read our 2018 interview with Walker on Deafman Glance.

Course in Fable Tracklist:

1. Striking Down Your Big Premiere

2. Rang Dizzy

3. A Lenticular Slap

4. Axis Bent

5. Clad With Bunk

6. Pond Scum Ocean

7. Shiva With Dustpan

