Ryley Walker Shares New Song “Axis Bent”

Ryley Walker is releasing a new album, Course in Fable, on April 2 via his own Husky Pants label. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Axis Bent.” Listen below.

Previously Walker shared its first single, “Rang Dizzy,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. John McEntire of Tortoise produced, engineered, and mixed the album, which was recorded in Portland, OR at McEntire’s Soma West studio. According to the press bio accompanying the album, Walker half-jokingly calls Course in Fable his “prog record.” Although Walker is pretty much eschewing press photos and publicists for this album, it seems.

Walker’s most recent original solo album was Deafman Glance, which came out in 2018 on Dead Oceans. Later that year, he released The Lillywhite Sessions, a cover album of an unreleased 2001 Dave Matthews Band album.

Read our 2018 interview with Walker on Deafman Glance.

