S. Carey Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Break Me Open” Break Me Open Due Out April 22 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Peter Larson



S. Carey has announced the release of a new album, Break Me Open, which will be out on April 22 via Jagjaguwar. He has also shared a video for the album’s lead single and title track in addition to announcing a tour. View the Rudy Rubio-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and list of tour dates.

In a press release, Carey states: “Change is good. Fucking hard, but good. For many, to say the last two years have been difficult would be an understatement. Stress and uncertainty about life in general, family, friends, kids, even Mother Earth has grown exponentially. There is a heaviness to human consciousness right now, a darkness at the surface.

“Break Me Open is about love—past, present, and future. It’s about fatherhood—the overwhelming feeling of deep love for my kids and the melancholy of watching them grow up right before my eyes. It’s about accepting my faults and wrongdoings, exposing myself, and trying to know myself better than I did the day before. But above the darkness, it’s a message of hope, honesty, and growth. It’s a call to be vulnerable: Break Me Open.”

Break Me Open Tracklist:

1. Dark

2. Starless

3. Sunshower

4. Island

5. Waking Up

6. Desolate

7. Paralyzed

8. Where I Was

9. Break Me Open

10. Crestfallen

S. Carey 2022 Tour Dates:

4/28 - Eau Claire, WI - Masonic Temple

4/30 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

5/1 - Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

5/3 - Toronto, ON - The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

5/4 - Montréal, QC - Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.

5/5 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

5/6 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

5/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

5/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live

5/12 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

5/13 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

5/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

7/15 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret

7/16 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

7/17 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

7/19 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

7/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

7/22 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

7/23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

7/25 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

7/26 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

