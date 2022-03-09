News

S. Carey Shares Live Performance Video for New Song “Waking Up” Break Me Open Due Out April 22 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Peter Larson



S. Carey has shared a new song, “Waking Up.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Break Me Open, which will be out on April 22 via Jagjaguwar. Check it out below, along with a video of Carey performing the song live at The Hive in Eau Claire, WI.

In a press release, Carey elaborates on the song: “‘Waking Up’ is a song I wrote with Eli Teplin. Eli had sent me a few ideas; one was a vibey, contemplative piano loop. I really loved the pacing of it—kind of in time, but kind of rolling like gentle waves. The lyrics lay bare what I was going through at the time: grief and heartbreak. And the minimal instrumentation with Rob Moose’s beautiful strings mark a soft moment on the record.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, Carey shared its title track “Break Me Open.”

