 Sad13 Share New Song “WTD?” via Adult Swim Singles | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 19th, 2020  
Subscribe

Sad13 Share New Song “WTD?” via Adult Swim Singles

This Is the First Track in Over Three Years From the Project Led By Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis

May 18, 2020 By Samantha Small
Bookmark and Share


Sad13, the projected led by Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, has shared a new song “WTD?” via Adult Swim Singles. It is the first Sad13 song in three years and the thirteenth entry in this current Adult Swim Singles series. Listen below.

“WTD?” stands for “what’s the drama?” Quite frankly, it seems like quite a few things.

“It’s about eco-fascism, climate gentrification, and the depopulation of species, caused by human selfishness and industrial greed,” Dupuis says in a press release.  

The glittery pop song finds Dupuis playing her first ever sitar solo over buzzy synth layers and gnarly guitar riffs. Zoë Brecher bangs drums on the track while Audrey Zee Whitesides lays down the bass, making it the first Sad13 recording to feature the two members who have previously performed in the live band. The song was tracked at Studio G in Brooklyn with engineer Erin Tonkon (David Bowie, Esperanza Spaulding) and mixed by Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Illuminati Hotties). Sad13’s last song was 2017’s “Soo Bad” and the project’s last album was its 2016 debut, Slugger (which was considered more of a Dupuis solo album).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent