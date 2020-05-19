News

Sad13 Share New Song “WTD?” via Adult Swim Singles This Is the First Track in Over Three Years From the Project Led By Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis





Sad13, the projected led by Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, has shared a new song “WTD?” via Adult Swim Singles. It is the first Sad13 song in three years and the thirteenth entry in this current Adult Swim Singles series. Listen below.

“WTD?” stands for “what’s the drama?” Quite frankly, it seems like quite a few things.

“It’s about eco-fascism, climate gentrification, and the depopulation of species, caused by human selfishness and industrial greed,” Dupuis says in a press release.

The glittery pop song finds Dupuis playing her first ever sitar solo over buzzy synth layers and gnarly guitar riffs. Zoë Brecher bangs drums on the track while Audrey Zee Whitesides lays down the bass, making it the first Sad13 recording to feature the two members who have previously performed in the live band. The song was tracked at Studio G in Brooklyn with engineer Erin Tonkon (David Bowie, Esperanza Spaulding) and mixed by Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Illuminati Hotties). Sad13’s last song was 2017’s “Soo Bad” and the project’s last album was its 2016 debut, Slugger (which was considered more of a Dupuis solo album).

