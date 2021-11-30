News

Saint Etienne Share New Christmas EP and Video for Title Track "Her Winter Coat"





British indie-pop trio Saint Etienne have shared a new Christmas EP, Her Winter Coat, which is out now via Heavenly. They have also shared an Alasdair McLellan-directed video for the EP’s title track. McLellan previously directed a film accompaniment for the trio’s newest album, I’ve Been Trying to Tell You. View the video and listen to the EP below.

McLellan states in a press release: “When I first heard ‘Her Winter Coat,’ I thought it sounded really dreamy, otherworldly and magical. I was keen to shoot the video as a vague continuation of the film I’ve Been Trying to Tell You, and carry on the narrative of three characters from the film, and then also set it in Scotland as that’s where that film ends.

“I’ve always loved the Western Isles in Scotland and also the ferries that take you from one island to the next. Particularly the ferry from the Isle of Mull to Iona. Iona is such a beautiful mystical island, so I wanted to tell the story of a girl running away from her troubles on the mainland and escaping all the way to Iona on a spiritual journey to give herself some time to think. Just like in the song.”

Band member Bob Stanley adds: “We love Christmas, as you probably know, and it feels like it’s been a while since our last really Christmassy Christmas record. But I think Pete [Wiggs] has done a properly beautiful, icy, frosted, festive job on ‘Her Winter Coat.’ Alasdair’s film for it is the icing on the yule log. I hope you love it as much as I do. We’re really looking forward to playing it live!”

The film for I’ve Been Trying to Tell You will be seeing a Blu-ray release on December 6 via BFI. The album came out in September; it featured the songs “Pond House,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Penlop,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Saint Etienne’s last album was 2017’s Home Counties.

Read our 2017 print magazine interview with Saint Etienne.

Read our 2017 extended Q&A with Saint Etienne.

