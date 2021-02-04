News

Saintseneca Shares New Song “All You’ve Got Is Everyone” New Single Out Now via ANTI-





Columbus-based folk-punk artist Saintseneca (aka Zac Little) has returned to the scene with his latest single, “All You’ve Got Is Everyone.” The song is out now via ANTI-. Listen below.

Ringing in the New Year, Little sings: “Here's to hoping Auld Lang Syne/Will keep old anxieties gone.” This track has a moderate tempo, accompanied by Little’s longing vocals and dreamscape guitar synth that blends harmoniously to create a story of ardent longing. Written during the pandemic and in the midst of a global lockdown, Little wrote the track to embody a hug—something that is not attainable at the current moment.

Little had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wanted to write a Christmas song, but it didn't feel right this time, so I thought about old new years and made a Valentine. I miss everyone, and I figure a song is kind of like a little tent. A place in space and time—you can pack it up and take it with you, get it out when you need it, and I like to imagine being together inside.”

“All You’ve Got Is Everyone” is Saintseneca’s first single since 2019 and it features less folk and more lo-fi drum/bass that sounds something like a new beginning. Saintseneca’s last album was 2018’s Pillar of Na, which was produced by Mike Mogis.

