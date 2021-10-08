 Sally Shapiro Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Forget About You” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 8th, 2021  
Sally Shapiro Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Forget About You”

Sad Cities Due Out February 18, 2022 via Italians Do It Better

Oct 08, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Swedish duo Sally Shapiro (the project of producer Johan Agebjörn and an anonymous singer who goes under the name Sally Shapiro) have announced a new album, Sad Cities, and shared a new song from it, “Forget About You.” Sad Cities is due out on February 18, 2022 via Italians Do It Better, their first for the label. This all despite Sally Shapiro announcing in 2016 that they were putting an end to the project. Check out “Forget About You” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Sad Cities includes “Fading Away,” a new song the band shared in June.

Agebjörn and Italians Do It Better co-founder Johnny Jewel mixed the album.

In 2016 Sally Shapiro released what was promoted as one last single, “If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind.” The Italo disco duo garnered acclaim and attention from music blogs with the release of their 2006 debut album, Disco Romance, and followed that up with two other albums, 2009’s My Guilty Pleasure and 2013’s Somewhere Else.

Revisit our 2009 interview with them.

Sad Cities Tracklist:

01 Forget About You
02 Believe in Me
03 Down This Road [ft. Highway Superstar]
04 Sad City
05 Dulcinea
06 Falling Clouds
07 Love in Slow Motion [ft. Electric Youth]
08 Million Ways
09 Tell Me How [ft. Tommy ’86]
10 Christmas Escape
11 Fading Away

