News

All





Sally Shapiro Announce New Remix Album, Share Johnny Jewel Remix of “Forget About You” Sad Cities (The Remixes) Due Out April 1 via Italians Do It Better





Sally Shapiro (the project of producer Johan Agebjörn and an anonymous singer who goes under the name Sally Shapiro) have announced the release of a remixed version of their latest album, Sad Cities. It will be out on April 1 via Italians Do It Better. They have also shared a Johnny Jewel remix of album track “Forget About You.” Listen to the new remix and view the album’s tracklist below.

In a press release, Jewel states: “I first heard Sally Shapiro in 2006 at an internet cafe in southeast Portland. I was booking a summer tour for Glass Candy on Myspace and didn’t own a computer yet. I saw Sally on someone’s Top 8 and clicked the profile out of curiosity. ‘I’ll Be By Your Side’ began spilling into my headphones as tears came to my eyes. At the time it felt like no one was in our sonic universe and I was so excited to hear another artist from across the ocean exploring emotive electronic music.

“We began messaging and have stayed in touch over the years. When Sally and Johan reached out to Megan and I in 2021, we were thrilled they wanted to release music again. Working on the remix was full circle. The lyrics are absolutely incredible and Sally’s voice is as pure as ever.”

Agebjörn adds: “We have wanted to get a Johnny Jewel remix since 2007. We asked him a few times over the years, so it’s so cool that it finally happened! It’s beautiful and direct with that uplifting Johnny classic vibe. We are excited to share the remix album, it’s such an honor to have something like this put together by so many artists and producers that we love.”

Sad Cities came out in February via Italians Do It Better. It featured the songs “Forget About You,” “Christmas Escape” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Down This Road” featuring Highway Superstar (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Dulcinea.”

Revisit our 2009 interview with Sally Shapiro.

Sad Cities (The Remixes) Tracklist:

1. Forget About You (Johnny Jewel’s Amnesia Remix)

2. Tell Me How feat. Tommy ‘86 (Sunglasses Kid Remix)

3. Believe In Me (Italoconnection Remix)

4. Million Ways (Gerd Janson Remix)

5. Sad City (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Remix)

6. Dulcinea (Ben Macklin Remix)

7. Fading Away (VONDA7 Remix)

8. Falling Clouds (Juno Dreams Remix)

9. Down This Road feat. Highway Superstar (Steve Moore’s Lovelock Remix)

10. Holiday (Bark Bark Disco Remix)

11. Love In Slow Motion feat. Electric Youth (Betamaxx Remix)

12. Christmas Escape (Krister Linder Remix)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.