Sally Shapiro Share New Song “Christmas Escape” Sad Cities Due Out February 18, 2022 via Italians Do It Better





Swedish duo Sally Shapiro (the project of producer Johan Agebjörn and an anonymous singer who goes under the name Sally Shapiro) have shared the song “Christmas Escape.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Sad Cities, which will be out on February 18, 2022 via Italians Do It Better. Listen below.

The duo state in a press release: “‘Christmas Escape’ was written last December with André Csernaka, a Swedish musician that we’ve been writing a few songs with on the new album. It’s a song about escaping from the Christmas stress. Christmas is lovely, but the period before it can be quite stressful, so we had this image of just escaping from everything, flying North with snowflakes in our eyes. The original version had drums and percussion, but as we developed the final version with Johnny Jewel for Sad Cities, we kept pulling back the layers until all that remained was the lyric and the ambient soundscape.”

Upon announcement of the album in October, the duo shared the song “Forget About You.” In 2016, they released what was promoted as one last single, “If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind.”

Revisit our 2009 interview with them.

