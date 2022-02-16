 Sally Shapiro Share New Song “Dulcinea” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 16th, 2022  
Sally Shapiro Share New Song “Dulcinea”

Sad Cities Due Out This Friday via Italians Do It Better

Feb 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Swedish duo Sally Shapiro (the project of producer Johan Agebjörn and an anonymous singer who goes under the name Sally Shapiro) have shared a new song, “Dulcinea.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Sad Cities, which will be out this Friday (Feb. 18) via Italians Do It Better. Listen below.

“It’s a pep song for outsiders, that better times may come, you’re not just ready to shine,” states Agebjörn of the new song in a press release.

Previously shared singles from the forthcoming album are “Forget About You,” “Christmas Escape” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), and “Down This Road” featuring Highway Superstar (also one of our Songs of the Week). In 2016, they released what was promoted as one last single, “If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind.”

Revisit our 2009 interview with them.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



