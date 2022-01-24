News

Sally Shapiro Share Video For New Single “Down This Road” Featuring Highway Superstar Sad Cities Due Out February 18 via Italians Do It Better





Swedish duo Sally Shapiro (the project of producer Johan Agebjörn and an anonymous singer who goes under the name Sally Shapiro) have shared a video for their new single “Down This Road,” which features co-production from Israeli synthwave producer Highway Superstar. It is the latest release from the duo’s forthcoming album, Sad Cities, which will be out on February 18 via Italians Do It Better. Watch the Orion-directed video below.

In a press release, the duo state: “‘Down This Road’ is a melancholic, jazz-influenced synthpop song that we wrote together with Highway Superstar (Alex Karlinsky), who has remixed us earlier and whose music we really like. Alex sent us an idea for the first verse, which we really liked, and we continued to build on the track over the net, sending longer and longer track ideas to each other. He also plays the electric guitar in the track. We had also been messaging with Jorja Chalmers about a collaboration, because we love the way she plays the saxophone. So Jorja recorded a great saxophone solo for it.”

Highway Superstar adds: “When I started thinking about ‘Down This Road,’ the setting and atmosphere was pretty clear to me and I had Sally’s voice constantly playing in my head to that song. I’ve known Johan and Sally for quite a while now, and I’m a big fan of their music. Naturally, I was quite nervous because the entire premise of this song depended on the fact it’s Sally who sings on it. I am thrilled with the outcome, and so happy and proud to be a part of Johan and Sally’s new album. This song took me on a journey, and I hope it takes you to a place you haven’t been to, as well.”

Previously shared singles from the forthcoming album are “Forget About You” and “Christmas Escape,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. In 2016, they released what was promoted as one last single, “If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind.”

Revisit our 2009 interview with them.

