News

All





Sam Evian Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Never Know” Time to Melt Due Out October 29 via Fat Possum

Photography by Josh Goleman



Sam Evian is releasing a new album, Time to Melt, on October 29 via Fat Possum. Now he has shared its third and final pre-release single, “Never Know,” via a lyric video featuring things melting (befitting the album’s title). Watch it below, followed by Evian’s upcoming tour dates.

Evian had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Never Know’ is kind of about escapism, dystopian realities, and aliens. Sometimes it’s more fun to sit there and look out, you know? It’s a wild time to be alive, for better or for worse. It used to be that we only had fiction and conspiracy to feed our off-world fantasies. Now we have fighter pilots coming forward about strange, impossible experiences they’ve had in the sky.”

Previously Evian shared Time to Melt’s first single, “Knock Knock,” via a video for it. “Knock Knock” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, title track “Time to Melt,” via a trippy video for it. “Time to Melt” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Evian recorded the album in his own studio, Flying Cloud Recordings, in a Catskills town in Upstate New York, where he lives with his romantic partner, fellow musician Hannah Cohen after decamping from New York City. The album was recorded during the pandemic and it features Cohen, as well as remote contributions from Spencer Tweedy, Chris Bear, and Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs).

Evian’s last album was 2018’s You, Forever.

On tour Evian will be joined by Brian Betancourt (bass), Michael Coleman (keys), Sean Mullins (drums), and Liam Kazar (guitar, synths).

Sam Evian Tour Dates:

Thu. Oct. 28 - Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewers (free show)

Fri. Oct. 29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

Sat. Oct. 30 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony *

Wed. Nov. 3 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Fri. Nov. 5 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint *

Sat. Nov. 6 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Wed. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

Fri. Nov. 19 - Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse

Sat. Nov. 20 - Troy, NY @ The Hangar *



* = with Liam Kazar



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.