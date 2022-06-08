 Sam Prekop and John McEntire Announce Debut Collaborative Album, Share Single “A Ghost at Noon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

Sam Prekop and John McEntire Announce Debut Collaborative Album, Share Single “A Ghost at Noon”

Sons Of Due Out July 22

Jun 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mike Boyd
Bookmark and Share


Sam Prekop of The Sea and Cake and John McEntire of Tortoise have announced the release of their debut collaborative album, Sons Of, which will be out on July 22. They have also shared a single from the album, “A Ghost at Noon.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In 2020, Prekop shared the solo album Comma. Tortoise’s most recent album, The Catastrophist, came out in 2016.

Sons Of Tracklist:

1. A Ghost At Noon
2. Crossing At The Shallow
3. A Yellow Robe
4. Ascending By Night

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent