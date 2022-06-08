Sam Prekop and John McEntire Announce Debut Collaborative Album, Share Single “A Ghost at Noon”
Sons Of Due Out July 22
Jun 08, 2022
Photography by Mike Boyd
Sam Prekop of The Sea and Cake and John McEntire of Tortoise have announced the release of their debut collaborative album, Sons Of, which will be out on July 22. They have also shared a single from the album, “A Ghost at Noon.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
In 2020, Prekop shared the solo album Comma. Tortoise’s most recent album, The Catastrophist, came out in 2016.
Sons Of Tracklist:
1. A Ghost At Noon
2. Crossing At The Shallow
3. A Yellow Robe
4. Ascending By Night
