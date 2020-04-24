News

Sam Prekop Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Summer Places” Comma Due Out July 10 via Thrill Jockey

Photography by Barry Phipps



Sam Prekop of The Sea and Cake has announced a new solo album, Comma, and shared its first single, “Summer Places.” Comma is due out July 10 via Thrill Jockey. Check out “Summer Places” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A press release says that Comma “finds Sam Prekop for the first time working extensively with beat programming, focusing his enveloping synthesizer pieces around a newfound rhythmic pulse.” Prekop’s last solo album was 2015’s The Republic.

&amp;lt;a href="http://samprekop.bandcamp.com/album/comma" mce_href="http://samprekop.bandcamp.com/album/comma"&amp;gt;Comma by Sam Prekop&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

Comma Tracklist:

1. Park Line

2. Summer Places

3. Comma

4. September Remember

5. The New Last

6. Approaching

7. Circle Line

8. Never Met

9. Wax Wing

10. Above Our Heads

