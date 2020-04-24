 Sam Prekop Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Summer Places” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, April 24th, 2020  
Sam Prekop Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Summer Places”

Comma Due Out July 10 via Thrill Jockey

Apr 23, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Barry Phipps
Sam Prekop of The Sea and Cake has announced a new solo album, Comma, and shared its first single, “Summer Places.” Comma is due out July 10 via Thrill Jockey. Check out “Summer Places” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A press release says that Comma “finds Sam Prekop for the first time working extensively with beat programming, focusing his enveloping synthesizer pieces around a newfound rhythmic pulse.” Prekop’s last solo album was 2015’s The Republic.

 Comma Tracklist:

1. Park Line
2. Summer Places
3. Comma
4. September Remember
5. The New Last
6. Approaching
7. Circle Line
8. Never Met
9. Wax Wing
10. Above Our Heads

There are no comments for this entry yet.

