Sam Prekop Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Summer Places”
Comma Due Out July 10 via Thrill Jockey
Apr 23, 2020
Photography by Barry Phipps
Sam Prekop of The Sea and Cake has announced a new solo album, Comma, and shared its first single, “Summer Places.” Comma is due out July 10 via Thrill Jockey. Check out “Summer Places” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
A press release says that Comma “finds Sam Prekop for the first time working extensively with beat programming, focusing his enveloping synthesizer pieces around a newfound rhythmic pulse.” Prekop’s last solo album was 2015’s The Republic.
Comma Tracklist:
1. Park Line
2. Summer Places
3. Comma
4. September Remember
5. The New Last
6. Approaching
7. Circle Line
8. Never Met
9. Wax Wing
10. Above Our Heads
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Jónsi of Sigur Rós Shares Video for New Solo Song “Exhale” (News) — Jónsi, Sigur Rós
- Sam Prekop Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Summer Places” (News) — Sam Prekop, The Sea and Cake
- Charli XCX Shares New Song From Her Quarantine Album in Progress – “Claws” (News) — Charli XCX
- The 1975 Share New Song “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” and Live Video for the Song (News) — The 1975
- Charlie Ryder of Yumi Zouma – COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In (Interview) — COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In, Yumi Zouma
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.