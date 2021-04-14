News

Samantha Crain Shares New EP “I Guess We Live Here Now” - Stream It Here I Guess We Live Here Now Out Now on Real Kind Records/Communion

Photography by Dylan Johnson



Following the critical acclaim of her 2020 record, A Small Death, Oklahoma-based Chocktaw-American songwriter Samantha Crain found herself rediscovering the beauty of her hometown amidst the pandemic. Crain began “vacationing in your backyard,” exploring the nooks, crannies, and forgotten pathways of her hometown and drawing inspiration from them for her newest EP I Guess We Live Here Now, out now via Real Kind Records/Communion.

The latest work from Crain is a shimmering four-track suite, excavating the fear and isolation endemic to the past year but also capturing hope breaking through Crain’s folk presentation. “Bloomsday” opens the record with a resonant Americana paean to the everyday, reveling in the possibility of new days in Crain’s familiar Oklahoma hometown before ending on a familiar gospel refrain - “This little light of mine/I’m gonna let it shine.” Meanwhile, “There Is No Mail Today” explores into the darker side of isolation, colored by mournful violin and expansive melodies. The EP then ends with a reflection on a decaying relationship with “Malachi, Goodbye” and a nostalgic look at the freedom of youth in “Two Sitting Ducks.”

Each of these moments comes together for a set of refreshingly human reflections, exploring the everyday joys and heartbreaks happening in Crain’s hometown and thousands of others, all recreated with Crain’s vivid lyrical talents and powerful arrangements. Stream the EP below and Samantha’s track-by-track guide through the record, shared exclusively with Under the Radar.

“Bloomsday”

This song is an anthem of sorts about the possibility of each new, seemingly meandering and unimportant day. I use the reference to Bloomsday, born from James Joyce’s “Ulysses”, as a substitute for any day, just a normal, nothing special, any day. The song is meant to inspire the agency we have over our participation in any day. Although it feels like much of the time we are being pulled along in life, we have the instrumentality to find within us light and belief. I hope this song helps people find the good in themselves and feel hope and possibility.

“There Is No Mail Today”

I started writing this song, initially, to channel my feelings about being stuck in and around my house quite a lot during the pandemic quarantine and on-going social distancing. It journeys through my evolution from feeling isolated to feeling peaceful and unconstrained. It mirrors, in many ways, the age old trick of “looking at the bright side of things”. To have no mail could be seen as being forgotten or feeling unproductive, or it could be seen as being left alone, being gifted a bit of freedom. My goal, increasingly in life, is to keep getting better at turning each thing over and over in the hands of my mind and heart to see each side, to see each truth, and hold it all at the same time, and choose the one that brings me more peace.

“Malachi, Goodbye”

This song is really just about that moment of clarity when you realize that a relationship has run its course and the feeling of alleviation at having finally arrived at some ending place in your own mind. It’s a pretty straightforward kiss-off song. Rarely do we possess the ability to have such clarity and assuredness in a situation, let alone in a relationship, but the relief that can come when we do find and express that certainty is encompassing. Though we don’t always find the strength to access it, it is truly empowering to find that we have an overwhelming amount of control over our timeline and decisions.

“Two Sitting Ducks”

There is a sense that, as we age, we get more and more limited and trapped by our situation, by our responsibilities, by our station. In this song, I attempt to parallel the feelings in our youth of freedom and opportunity even in times of struggle alongside the feelings in our adulthood of weakness even in times of relative ease. In the exploration of these two positions, I seek to find ways of unlocking that feeling of captivity to find the power of continued agency in our hearts and minds.

