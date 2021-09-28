News

San Fermin and Wye Oak Share New Single “My First Life” Collaborative Compilation In This House Coming December 10 via Better Company

Today, San Fermin have announced their upcoming compilation LP, In This House, their new collection of collaborations with Wye Oak, Nico Muhly, Sorcha Richardson, Thao Nguyen, Attacca Quartet, The Districts, and Wild Pink. The album is out December 10th on the band’s new label, Better Company.

As the band describes, the label was born out of a desire for connection and collaboration. In turn, the new compilation was born from the same spirit. As San Fermin’s Ellis Ludwig-Leone explains, “When the pandemic arrived, the idea of a shared space was drawn in even more absolute terms as something more valuable and fragile than many of us had imagined,” says “To battle the growing feeling of isolation, I tried to embrace the sentiment of the times, and invited some of my favorite musicians to write with me, long-distance, in an effort to bring back a feeling of community and shared experience.”

Ludwig-Leone continues, “I’m proud to see all of these discrete songs collected in one place. Each one was an experiment, a timestamp of the moment it was written in a quickly changing landscape. And though they are purposefully distinct, there’s a throughline that emerges when they’re taken together: themes of community, home, lives left behind. There is despair and anger but also a warmth that comes from accommodating other voices alongside your own. As the opening lines of ‘In This House’ ask: ‘bring what you can hold / I can make a space.’”

Along with the album announcement the band has also shared the first single from the record, “My First Life.”

The band’s first collaboration is a collaboration with Baltimore indie favorites, Wye Oak. As Ludwig-Leone recalls, “My First Life” “started as a poem Jenn had written, which I then set to a melody and wrapped in some of Andy’s musical textures.” It’s a characteristically lush offering, with hints of San Fermin’s expansive string-backed chamber pop soundscapes set against Jenn Wasner’s ethereal vocals and some warm synth melodies. The single also comes with an animated visualizer courtesy of Marty McPherson (Samia, Alvvays, Calpurnia, PUP).

Check out the song and video below. In This House is out December 10 via Better Company.

