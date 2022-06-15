News

Santigold Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Ain’t Ready” Spirituals Due Out September 9

Photography by Frank Ockenfels



Santigold has announced the release of her new album, Spirituals, which will be out on September 9. She has also shared a video for a new album single, “Ain’t Ready.” View the Frank Ockenfels-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Santigold states: “‘Ain’t Ready’ is a song I started with Illangelo. Dre Skull and SBTRKT came on board to help bring it home, another true collaboration of such distinct and amazing talent. It was one of those songs where as soon as I opened my mouth the whole melody just poured out. There were no words but all the emotion was there. To me, the song sounded full of struggle and perseverance. It sounded like a battle, and I wanted the production to sound tough, to mirror that grit. I struggled to find the right lyrics at first, but when I got them right, and I started singing them one night in my studio alone, I cried. This song was my own battle song. It’s about taking the hits that life brings and getting back up. It’s about change and moving forward. It’s about faith and vision. And it’s about stepping into your own power.”

She adds, regarding the album: “I loved the idea of calling it Spirituals because it touched on the idea of Negro spirituals, which were songs that served the purpose of getting Black people through the un-get-throughable. In the absence of physical freedom, spirituals have traditionally been music whose sound and physical performance allow its participants to feel transcendental freedom in the moment. That’s what this record did for me.”

Spirituals features production from Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne, Illangelo, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson.

Santigold’s previous album, 99¢, came out in 2016.

Spirituals Tracklist:

1. My Horror

2. Nothing

3. High Priestess

4. Ushers Of The New World

5. Witness

6. Shake

7. The Lasty

8. No Paradise

9. Ain’t Ready

10. Fall First

