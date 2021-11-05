 Sara Rachele Debuts New Single “Go South” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 5th, 2021  
Sara Rachele Debuts New Single “Go South”

Heartstrings Coming November 12th via Ropeadope Records

Nov 05, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
Indie singer/songwriter Sara Rachele has had a prolific few years, releasing her 2019 record Scorpio Moon, following with her 2020 record Scorpio Sun, and finishing this year off with yet another new album, Heartstrings. She shared the title track from the record earlier this year and today she’s back with her latest single, “Go South.”

Rachele grew up in the music world, so she unsurprisingly has lived life on the road. “Go South” however is all about homecoming. “Get wise and go south / New York will spit you out,” she croons. Gentle guitar twang and swelling organ chords fill the smoky atmosphere, while Rachele’s vocals call back to folk and soul touchstones alike. The song unfolds gently, steadily revealing new layers of slow-burning resonate beauty.

As Rachele describes, “‘Go South’ represents one of the themes in my life — leaving and coming back home. I was raised in an urban area not as cosmopolitan as New York City, and there’s definitely cultural conflicts that arise between my southern upbringing and my experiences as a traveling musician. It might be trite to some folks, but it impacts my way of thinking.”
There are no comments for this entry yet.

Most Recent