News

All





Sarah Kinsley Shares New Single and Video “Karma” “Karma” Out Now Via Everybody’s Music





Rising singer/songwriter Sarah Kinsley has shared her latest single, “Karma.” For its breezy sound, Kinsley reports being inspired by the infectious rock stylings of Sylvan Esso, Khurangbin, and HAIM, hoping to capture their intoxicating ‘pure and raw energy.’ The track is the first from Kinsley’s untitled upcoming EP, due out this spring on the new independent label, Everybody’s Music.

“Karma” casts back to the ‘70s with hypnotic disco rhythms, bright synth tones, and a weightless vocal performance from Kinsley. Kinsley’s ear for melody is on full display, adding a glossy sheen to the track while keeping the track driving forward with irresistible energy. What’s more, Kinsley also performed all synths, beats, guitars, vocals, and production work on the track, showing off her own multi-variant skills as a musician. The result is a sweet sunlit daydream and a delightfully hook-filled update on Kinsley’s influences.

Kinsley says of the track, “‘Karma’ was written completely by mistake around July or August of this past year. I had hit a wall with another song I was writing, I had such terrible writer’s block. All the lyrics I had churned out were repetitive, all pseudo-copycats of past work. I was recording a voice memo - as it usually goes since I love recording everything I sing or attempt to say - just mumbling on and on trying to expand the lyrics of this other song for a few minutes. And then there’s a moment in the recording where you can hear me actually realize these two phrases rhyme, karma and I want ya. I just completely moved to the next idea and started singing. Your superstition, my intuition says I want ya. Everything completely set fire after that. I turned on my amp and began settling into chords. I produced the chorus that same day.” Check out the song below and watch for Kinsley’s upcoming, currently untitled, debut EP.