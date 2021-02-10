News

Sarah Neufeld of Arcade Fire Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “Stories” Detritus Due Out May 14 on Paper Bag





Sarah Neufeld, violinist for Arcade Fire and Bell Orchestre, has announced a new album Detritus, sharing its lead single “Stories.” Detritus will be out on May 14 via Paper Bag (and One Little Independent in the UK). Listen to “Stories” and see the cover art and tracklist for the album below.

Neufeld speaks about the album in a press release: “I was inspired by both a sense of interior aloneness, and a sense of deep intimacy. Within both, a profound questioning of identity and intention, and ultimately, a grieving over one’s former sense of self. The stories we’ve told ourselves that we can no longer believe. Nestled within deep layers of comfort, familiarity, and solace, I’m able to repeat myself again and again, never learning, never looking back. Simultaneously becoming wiser and more ignorant as the years wind on, beauty and grace exist even here, in this rift.”

The album was created to accompany live dance performances by choreographer/dancer Peggy Baker’s company. It features collaborations with bandmates Jeremy Gara of Arcade Fire and Pietro Amato of Bell Orchestre.

Neufeld’s most recent solo album was The Ridge, released in 2016 on Paper Bag. Her upcoming album with Bell Orchestre, House Music, is due out on March 12 via Erased Tapes.

Detritus Tracklist:

1. Stories

2. Unreflected

3. With Love And Blindness

4. The Top

5. Tumble Down The Undecided

6. Shed Your Dear Heart

7. Detritus

