Sarah Shiels Shares “Fruits Of Life”

A new year always brings the excitement of new prospects, and today sees the launch of promising new folk artist Sarah Shiels with impressive first single "Fruits Of Life". Taking her cues from the likes of Suzanna Vega and Elliot Smith, she combines a sense of beguiling mystery with her fresh take on a pastoral feel. Sarah has previously been handpicked to play support for Jesca Hoop, Rod Clements (Lindisfarne) and Tom Hingley (Inspiral Carpets).

The Hull based solo artist has previously played bass for garage band Ming City Rockers plus psyche/blues rock band The Black Delta Movement. And now, she announces her re-introduction to the world with debut single "Fruits Of Life", a captivating and reflective track which shows off her tremendous song writing skills and rich dulcet tones, hinting at her huge potential marking her as a new artist to watch for in the coming year.

Talking to Under The Radar, Sarah explains her contemplative opening song is "my ode to modern life. It captures the feeling of watching those who have the world in their hands, time and time again throw away their chance at happiness.

I feel now, more than ever, this is important, as we are in a time of uncertainty. Not to let go of the things that matter most; to not live in an egotistical and selfish manner."

It certainly is a trying time for both performing artists and fans of live music alike, with no sign of shows of any size coming back at any time soon. Sarah feels it's important to capture the magic of live performances in her recordings, and "Fruits Of Life" retains the authenticity and excitement that comes with a direct experience by stripping down her sound to the bare essentials; "It's something I've nurtured and found happiness in, performing in venues. Taking my inspiration from poets, I wanted this debut to be simple and delicate - it's about the lyrics, the vocal expression and the way it makes the audience feel."

Sarah Shiels' single "Fruits Of Life" is out now via Hull micro-label Fast & Bulbous, with further songs expected soon - and we can't wait to hear more!

https://www.facebook.com/sarahshiels.uk

https://www.instagram.com/sezshiels/

https://twitter.com/sezshiels

www.sarahshiels.com