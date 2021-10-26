News

SASAMI Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Videos for Lead Singles “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat” Squeeze Due Out February 25 via Domino

Photography by Andrew Thomas Huang



SASAMI (aka Los Angeles-based musician Sasami Ashworth) has announced the release of a new album titled Squeeze. It will be out on February 25 via Domino. Ashworth has also shared videos for two new singles: “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat,” and has announced a headlining U.S. tour for 2022. Jennifer Juniper Stratford directed the video for “The Greatest” and Andrew Thomas Huang (FKA twigs, Björk) both directed the “Skin a Rat” visual and shot the album’s cover art. Check out both videos, along with the album’s tracklist and cover, below.

Ashworth speaks about the new songs in a press release. Regarding “The Greatest,” she states, “this song is about how often the greatest, heaviest feelings we have for someone are in the absence of the realization or reciprocation of that love. Like power born out of a black hole. All fantasy.”

She refers to “Skin a Rat” as being “a soundtrack to cathartic release of anger and frustration with oppressive systems and humans. Very nu-metal influenced. Wrote and demoed the whole song on my iPad with MIDI drums and hired an epic drummer to perform it live to tape.” The song features a drum performance by Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren and guest vocals by Vagabon’s Lætitia Tamko and actress Patti Harrison.

Both singles were produced by Ashworth along with the rest of the album, which also features production from a handful of contributors, including Ty Segall, Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, and King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas.

Ashworth’s self-titled debut album, SASAMI, came out in 2019 via Domino. Read our interview with her on the album.

Squeeze Tracklist:

1. Skin A Rat

2. The Greatest

3. Say It

4. Call Me Home

5. Need It To Work

6. Tried To Understand

7. Make It Right

8. Sorry Entertainer

9. Squeeze (feat. No Home)

10. Feminine Water Turmoil

11. Not A Love Song

SASAMI 2022 Tour Dates:

3/4 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

3/5 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

3/6 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

3/8 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

3/11 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

3/21 - Nashville, TN @ The End

3/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

3/24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

3/27 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

3/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/31 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

4/1 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/3 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

4/5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

4/8 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

4/9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

