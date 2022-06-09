 SASAMI Shares Alternate Version of “Tried to Understand” feat. J Mascis | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 9th, 2022  
SASAMI Shares Alternate Version of “Tried to Understand” feat. J Mascis

Squeeze Out Now via Domino

Jun 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Luisa Opalesky
SASAMI (aka Los Angeles-based musician Sasami Ashworth) has shared an alternate version of the song “Tried to Understand” from her newest album, Squeeze. The new version features J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. Listen below.

“‘Tried to Understand’ was a song that took many forms before it became what you hear on my album,” states Ashworth in a press release. “This rawer cut with J Mascis is kind of a peek into the different dimensions and moods one composition can inhabit. This version features Ty Segall on drums, me on bass and guitar and J on the ripping leads and backing vocals. It’s the less cute version of what spinning out can sound like.”

Squeeze came out in February via Domino.

