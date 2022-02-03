News

SASAMI Shares New Song “Call Me Home” Squeeze Due Out February 25 via Domino

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



SASAMI (aka Los Angeles-based musician Sasami Ashworth) is releasing a new album, Squeeze, on February 25 via Domino. Now she has shared its fourth single, the melodic “Call Me Home.” Listen below, followed by SASAMI’s upcoming tour dates, including shows with Mitski and HAIM.

Ashworth had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Call Me Home’ is dedicated to anyone who has blown up their life just to remember what it’s like to feel something. It’s about the darkness of feeling nothing and the creeping ache of apathy that can swallow you whole if you let it. It’s about skipping town, driving all night and knowing you’ll always have a home to come back to.”

Upon announcement of the new album in October of last year, Ashworth shared the songs “Skin a Rat” and “The Greatest,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in January she shared its next single, the industrial sounding “Say It,” which also landed on Songs of the Week.

Ashworth self-produced Squeeze, with some co-prodution help from Ty Segall. The album also features Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Christian Lee Hutson, Barishi, Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson, Jay Bellerose, and No Home.

Ashworth’s self-titled debut album, SASAMI, came out in 2019 via Domino. Read our interview with her on the album.

SASAMI Tour Dates:

3/4 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

3/5 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

3/6 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

3/8 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

3/11 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

3/21 - Nashville, TN @ The End

3/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

3/24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

3/27 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

3/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/31 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

4/1 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/3 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

4/5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

4/8 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

4/9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

4/21 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * - SOLD OUT

4/22 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

4/23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

4/25 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

4/26 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

4/28 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse * - SOLD OUT

4/29 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

4/30 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

5/2 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * - SOLD OUT

5/3 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

5/4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * - SOLD OUT

5/6 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

5/7 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

5/9 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol * - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * - SOLD OUT

5/11 - Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

5/12 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * - SOLD OUT

5/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * - SOLD OUT

5/15 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Vienna, AT @ WUK * - SOLD OUT

5/18 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

5/19 - Munich, DE @ Strom * - SOLD OUT

5/22 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^

5/24 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

5/25 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^

5/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6/1 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

6/3 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6/4 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

6/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

6/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6/11 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

6/13 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

6/14 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^



* w/ Mitski

^ w/ Haim

