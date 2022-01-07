 SASAMI Shares New Song “Say It” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 7th, 2022  
SASAMI Shares New Song “Say It”

Squeeze Due Out February 25 via Domino

Jan 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Angela Ricciardi
SASAMI (aka Los Angeles-based musician Sasami Ashworth) has shared a new song, “Say It.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album Squeeze, which will be out on February 25 via Domino. Listen to the new track, accompanied by a visualizer, below.

In a press release, Ashworth states: “‘Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you. I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.”

Upon announcement of the new album in October of last year, Ashworth shared the songs “Skin a Rat” and “The Greatest,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Ashworth’s self-titled debut album, SASAMI, came out in 2019 via Domino. Read our interview with her on the album.

