SASAMI Shares Video for New Song “Make It Right” Squeeze Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Kyle Thomas



SASAMI (aka Los Angeles-based musician Sasami Ashworth) is releasing a new album, Squeeze, this Friday via Domino. Now she has shared its fifth single, the short burst of a song that is “Make It Right,” shared via a video featuring Ashworth hugging herself, among other things. Heidi Bivens directed the video. Watch it below, followed by SASAMI’s upcoming tour dates, including shows with Mitski and HAIM.

Bivens is also the costume designer for the acclaimed HBO show Euphoria and the video was styled by Euphoria assistant costume designer Angelina Vitto, with make-up done by Euphoria make-up artist Alexandra French.

Ashworth had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Make It Right’ is an ode to Fleetwood Mac’s more tantrum-y vibes with a hair of Crass-y marching snare. She’s a desperation bop about not being communicated with. I love a fuzzy riff. Need more guitar riffs in 2022. The video is a collaboration with some of my good friends and style icons Heidi Bivens, Angelina Vitto, Alexandra French, and a whole team of absolute legends. Heidi has an incredible eye for beauty, shapes, and mystery.”

Upon announcement of the new album in October of last year, Ashworth shared the songs “Skin a Rat” and “The Greatest,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in January she shared its next single, the industrial sounding “Say It,” which also landed on Songs of the Week. Then she shared its fourth single, the melodic “Call Me Home,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Ashworth self-produced Squeeze, with some co-prodution help from Ty Segall. The album also features Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Christian Lee Hutson, Barishi, Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson, Jay Bellerose, and No Home.

Ashworth’s self-titled debut album, SASAMI, came out in 2019 via Domino. Read our interview with her on the album.

SASAMI Tour Dates:

3/4 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

3/5 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

3/6 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

3/8 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

3/11 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

3/21 - Nashville, TN @ The End

3/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

3/24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

3/27 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

3/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/31 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

4/1 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/3 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

4/5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

4/8 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

4/9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

4/21 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * - SOLD OUT

4/22 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

4/23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

4/25 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

4/26 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

4/28 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse * - SOLD OUT

4/29 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

4/30 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

5/2 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * - SOLD OUT

5/3 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

5/4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * - SOLD OUT

5/6 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

5/7 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

5/9 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol * - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * - SOLD OUT

5/11 - Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

5/12 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * - SOLD OUT

5/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * - SOLD OUT

5/15 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Vienna, AT @ WUK * - SOLD OUT

5/18 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

5/19 - Munich, DE @ Strom * - SOLD OUT

5/22 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^

5/24 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

5/25 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^

5/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6/1 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

6/3 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6/4 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

6/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

6/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6/11 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

6/13 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

6/14 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^



* w/ Mitski

^ w/ Haim

