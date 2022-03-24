News

Say Sue Me Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Around You” The Last Thing Left Due Out May 13 via Damnably





South Korean indie rock quartet Say Sue Me have announced the release of a new album, The Last Thing Left, which will be out on May 13 via Damnably. They have also shared a video for a new album track, “Around You.” View the Yoon Jeewon-directed video below.

Lead vocalist Sumi Choi elaborates on “Around You” in a press release: “This song was written at the beginning of the pandemic, quite early in the making of the album. In a world where it became difficult to go outside and meet people freely, I felt like time is totally mine, but I still don’t know how to control it. My thoughts linger and dwell within me and my youth is slipping away. Perhaps when I go outside something is waiting for me that makes me think better than this!”

Choi adds, regarding The Last Thing Left: “This album has the theme of some realization, eventually the realization of love. Love in relationships, love for oneself, and the ultimate love gained after realizing those two things!”

The band’s previous album, Where We Were Together, came out in 2018.

