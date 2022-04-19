Say Sue Me Go Land-Surfing with a Giant Dog in the Video for New Song “To Dream”
The Last Thing Left Due Out May 13 via Damnably
South Korean dream pop quartet Say Sue Me are releasing a new album, The Last Thing Left, on May 13 via Damnably. Now they have shared its next single, “To Dream,” which is the album’s only Korean language song and was shared via a black & white video featuring a human in a dog costume with a surf board. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Lead vocalist Sumi Choi had this to say about “To Dream” in a press release: “I dreamed that everyone was alive, and I came to think that there might be no end. One day everyone will come back and meet somewhere.”
Choi had this to say about The Last Thing Left in a previous press release: “This album has the theme of some realization, eventually the realization of love. Love in relationships, love for oneself, and the ultimate love gained after realizing those two things!”
The band self-produced and self-recorded The Last Thing Left. Previously the band shared a video for the album’s “Around You.”
The band’s last album, Where We Were Together, came out in 2018.
Say Sue Me Tour Dates:
Oct 29 – US – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
Nov 2 – US – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Nov 3 – US – Vienna, VA – Jammin’ Java
Nov 5 – US – Atlanta, GA – The Earl
Nov 7 – US – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
Nov 8 – US – Austin TX – Parish
Nov 10 – US – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive
Nov 11 – US – Ft Collins, CO – The Coast
Nov 13 – US – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
Nov 14 – US – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
Nov 16 – US – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Nov 18 – US – Portland, OR – Holocene
Nov 19 – US – Seattle, WA – Crocodile Madame Lou’s
Nov 20 – CA – Vancouver, BC – Future Sound Club
