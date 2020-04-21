 School of Language Shares New Prince-Inspired EP on the Anniversary of His Passing | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
School of Language Shares New Prince-Inspired EP on the Anniversary of His Passing

I Could Have Loved U Better Out Now on Bandcamp

Apr 21, 2020 By Lily Guthrie
School of Language, the pseudonym of Field Music’s David Brewis for his solo musical endeavors, has released a new five-song EP inspired by the music of Prince. It’s entitled I Could Have Loved U Better and is available on Bandcamp for pay-what-you-like pricing, to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Prince’s passing. Stream it below.

Brewis has this to say about the EP in a press release: “It’s four years since Prince left us. Over these past few exceedingly odd weeks, I’ve been thinking about him; picturing him alone in the studio, running a drum machine through guitar pedals, layering vocals, churning out song after song, maybe with an engineer looking through the glass but nevertheless in a bubble of isolation. I couldn’t bring myself to cover his songs. I love the complete package—the playing and the production and the imperfections—just too much to tinker with. But I thought that maybe I could keep myself on the level by writing my own Prince songs. Maybe a little batch which would have been left in the vault back in ’81 because they sounded ‘too Prince’ and he’d already moved on. So this is my little tribute. It’s a little bit silly, I’ll admit. But I made these little lockdown songs with a great deal of love, to repay a great deal of inspiration. And I had a lot of fun doing it.” 

In 2019 School of Language surprise-released 45, an album about Donald Trump and, as a press release put it, “his dubious rise in politics, his capricious behavior while in office, and the motley cast of characters he has surrounded himself with.” 

Field Music is a duo with David Brewis’ brother, Peter Brewis. In January they released a new album, Making a New World, inspired by the aftermath and repercussions of World War I, via Memphis Industries.

