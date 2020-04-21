School of Language Shares New Prince-Inspired EP on the Anniversary of His Passing
I Could Have Loved U Better Out Now on Bandcamp
School of Language, the pseudonym of Field Music’s David Brewis for his solo musical endeavors, has released a new five-song EP inspired by the music of Prince. It’s entitled I Could Have Loved U Better and is available on Bandcamp for pay-what-you-like pricing, to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Prince’s passing. Stream it below.
Brewis has this to say about the EP in a press release: “It’s four years since Prince left us. Over these past few exceedingly odd weeks, I’ve been thinking about him; picturing him alone in the studio, running a drum machine through guitar pedals, layering vocals, churning out song after song, maybe with an engineer looking through the glass but nevertheless in a bubble of isolation. I couldn’t bring myself to cover his songs. I love the complete package—the playing and the production and the imperfections—just too much to tinker with. But I thought that maybe I could keep myself on the level by writing my own Prince songs. Maybe a little batch which would have been left in the vault back in ’81 because they sounded ‘too Prince’ and he’d already moved on. So this is my little tribute. It’s a little bit silly, I’ll admit. But I made these little lockdown songs with a great deal of love, to repay a great deal of inspiration. And I had a lot of fun doing it.”
In 2019 School of Language surprise-released 45, an album about Donald Trump and, as a press release put it, “his dubious rise in politics, his capricious behavior while in office, and the motley cast of characters he has surrounded himself with.”
Field Music is a duo with David Brewis’ brother, Peter Brewis. In January they released a new album, Making a New World, inspired by the aftermath and repercussions of World War I, via Memphis Industries.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Bright Eyes Share Lyric Video for New Song “Forced Convalescence” (News) — Bright Eyes
- School of Language Shares New Prince-Inspired EP on the Anniversary of His Passing (News) — School of Language, Field Music, Prince
- Belle and Sebastian Enlist Fans for “Protecting the Hive” Self-Isolation Project (News) — Belle and Sebastian
- Nick Hakim Shares New Song “CRUMPY” (Feat. Mac DeMarco) (News) — Nick Hakim, Mac DeMarco
- Man Man Share New Song “On the Mend” (Feat. Dre Babinski and Rebecca Black) (News) — Man Man, Dre Babinski, Rebecca Black
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.