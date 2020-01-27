Scott Walker, David Berman, Etc. Snubbed by Grammys In Memoriam; Ric Ocasek’s Name Spelled Wrong

News

We get that the Grammy Awards telecast can't include every performer who passed away in the last 365 days, but their In Memoriam segment at this year's ceremony did fail to include some influential musicians, including Scott Walker, David Berman (Silver Jews, Purple Mountains), Talk Talk's Mark Hollis, The Prodigy's Keith Flint, English Beat's Ranking Roger, Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill, Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, and Neal Casal. On top of that, they misspelled Ric Ocasek from The Cars' name, adding a "k" to the end of his first name, and also misspelled Spanish singer Camilo Sesto's first name as "Camile."

While it's admirable that the In Memoriam segment also included some lesser known behind the scenes music industry people, couldn't some time have been made for some of the names mentioned above, almost all whose death garnered obituaries on most notable music websites and in important newspapers? I mean, Scott Walker! Come on! The Grammy's website does have a much longer list of those the music industry lost in the last year. Watch the In Memoriam segment below.

