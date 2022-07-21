Scout Gillett Announces Debut Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for Lead Single “signal”
no roof no floor Due Out October 28 via Captured Tracks
Jul 21, 2022
Photography by Julie Orlick
Scout Gillett has announced the release of her debut album, no roof no floor, which will be out on October 28 via Captured Tracks. She has also confirmed a set of summer U.S. tour dates in support of the album and has shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “signal.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, Scout states: “I wrote this song when I was over-anticipating the outcome of a newly formed romance. I was searching for answers and looking for signals to affirm the love, rather than just letting go and letting things be.”
She adds, regarding the video: “I chose to make the object of desire a sandwich rather than a lover…. I wanted to channel the slapstick work of Charlie Chaplin. I never end up finding the sandwich, just the mime pretending to chow down. I think lightness is achieved by letting go and embracing uncertainty. As in the video, which ends in laughter and acceptance, there is joy in surrender.”
No roof no floor was produced by Nick Kinsey and features musical contributions from Ellen Kempner of Palehound, David Lizmi, and Kevin Copeland.
Gillett’s debut EP, one to ten, came out in April via Captured Tracks
no roof no floor Tracklist:
1. lonesome dove
2. slow dancin’
3. no roof no floor
4. 444 marcy ave
5. signal
6. hush, stay quiet
7. mother of myself
8. strangers in silence
9. western eyes
10. crooked
Scout Gillett 2022 Live Dates:
07/29 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye+
08/03 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
08/04 - Raleigh, NC - Longleaf
08/05 - Asheville, NC - Static Age
08/06 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light
08/07 - Nashville, TN - East Room
08/08 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole
08/09 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel
08/11 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
08/12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Beer Can
08/13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Bronze
08/14 - Milwaukee, WI - House Show
08/15 - Chicago, IL - Schubas
08/16 - Louisville, KY - The Flamingo Lounge
08/25 - Queens, NY - Windjammer
09/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room
09/24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Broadway
10/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
+Headliner with JOSEPHINE, The Silk War, AMMO
