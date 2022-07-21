News

All





Scout Gillett Announces Debut Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for Lead Single “signal” no roof no floor Due Out October 28 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Julie Orlick



Scout Gillett has announced the release of her debut album, no roof no floor, which will be out on October 28 via Captured Tracks. She has also confirmed a set of summer U.S. tour dates in support of the album and has shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “signal.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Scout states: “I wrote this song when I was over-anticipating the outcome of a newly formed romance. I was searching for answers and looking for signals to affirm the love, rather than just letting go and letting things be.”

She adds, regarding the video: “I chose to make the object of desire a sandwich rather than a lover…. I wanted to channel the slapstick work of Charlie Chaplin. I never end up finding the sandwich, just the mime pretending to chow down. I think lightness is achieved by letting go and embracing uncertainty. As in the video, which ends in laughter and acceptance, there is joy in surrender.”

No roof no floor was produced by Nick Kinsey and features musical contributions from Ellen Kempner of Palehound, David Lizmi, and Kevin Copeland.

Gillett’s debut EP, one to ten, came out in April via Captured Tracks

no roof no floor Tracklist:

1. lonesome dove

2. slow dancin’

3. no roof no floor

4. 444 marcy ave

5. signal

6. hush, stay quiet

7. mother of myself

8. strangers in silence

9. western eyes

10. crooked

Scout Gillett 2022 Live Dates:

07/29 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye+

08/03 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

08/04 - Raleigh, NC - Longleaf

08/05 - Asheville, NC - Static Age

08/06 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light

08/07 - Nashville, TN - East Room

08/08 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

08/09 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

08/11 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

08/12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Beer Can

08/13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Bronze

08/14 - Milwaukee, WI - House Show

08/15 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

08/16 - Louisville, KY - The Flamingo Lounge

08/25 - Queens, NY - Windjammer

09/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

09/24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Broadway

10/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

+Headliner with JOSEPHINE, The Silk War, AMMO

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.