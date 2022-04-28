 Scout Gillett Shares Video for Cover of Broadcast’s “Come On Let’s Go” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 28th, 2022  
Scout Gillett Shares Video for Cover of Broadcast’s “Come On Let’s Go”

one to ten EP Out Tomorrow via Captured Tracks

Apr 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Roeg Cohen
Scout Gillett has shared a self-directed video for her cover of Broadcast’s “Come On Let’s Go.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut EP, one to ten, which will be out tomorrow (Apr. 29) via Captured Tracks. View below.

In a press release, Gillett states: “In September 2020, I was asked to do a cover in tribute to the life and legacy of Trish Keenan. This track in particular really resonated with me since the pandemic was at a peak in NYC. It felt as if everyone had the opportunity then to be really genuine and sacred with who they spent their time with.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

