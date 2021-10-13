News

All





Sea Power Share New Song “Folly” Everything Was Forever Due Out February 11, 2022 via Golden Chariot

Photography by Hollywood



Sea Power (who were formerly known as British Sea Power, but recently shortened their name partially due to “a rise in a certain kind of nationalism in this world”) have shared a new song, “Folly.” It’s the latest single to be taken from their upcoming new album, Everything Was Forever, which is due out February 11, 2022 via the band’s own label Golden Chariot. Listen below.

Guitarist Martin Noble had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Folly’ is in the tradition of singalong Sea Power apocalyptic anthems—everyone ambling down the road to a multitude of catastrophes. Party on! You might find yourself standing up on the South Downs, up on the fells or the dales, looking down at the world, a world where we seem to avoid the decisions and changes to stop the rot. It’s all folly, but in this case set to some pretty life-affirming music—good stuff underpinning the donut vibes and maybe making you think it’s not all over, not quite, not yet.”

Vocalist/guitarist Neil Hamilton Wilkinson adds: “I was thinking of things like greedy overlords playing fart games on the lawns of their great dominions, the enclosure of common lands, bodies, minds, the fantastical gusto of doom and frivolity that feeds the world, me included. I was feeling all on edge, paranoid like the old vampire in Nosferatu when I got into this song.”

When Everything Was Forever was announced the band shared its first single, “Two Fingers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Two Fingers.”

The band collectively and previously had this to say about the name change in a statement on their website.

Sea Power features Jan Scott Wilkinson (vocals/guitars), Neil Hamilton Wilkinson (vocals/guitars), Martin Noble (guitars), Matthew Wood (drums), Abi Fry (viola), and Phil Sumner (keyboards/cornet).

Sea Power’s last album (released as British Sea Power of course) was 2017’s Let the Dancers Inherit the Party.

Sea Power UK Tour Dates:

April 2022

Tuesday 12 – 1865, Southampton

Wednesday 13 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Thursday 14 – Roundhouse, London

Tuesday 19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday 21 – Leadmill, Sheffield

Friday 22 – St Lukes, Glasgow

Saturday 23 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.