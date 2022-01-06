News

Sea Power Share New Song “Green Goddess” Everything Was Forever Due Out February 18 via Golden Chariot

Photography by Hollywood



Sea Power (who were formerly known as British Sea Power, but last year shortened their name partially due to “a rise in a certain kind of nationalism in this world”) have shared a new song, “Green Goddess.” It’s the latest single to be taken from their upcoming new album, Everything Was Forever, which is due out February 18 via the band’s own label Golden Chariot. Listen below.

Vocalist and guitarist Jan Scott Wilkinson had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Green Goddess’ was written with [guitarist] Noble. He had the initial idea for the music which I helped arrange and add vocals to. It is a love song about everything green from the Lake District to the New Forest. The places I love to be which are quiet and restorative. It is also a love song for my wife whose favorite color is green. A rumination on human and non-human muses. There are dark and complicated things going on but sometimes it is good to forget this and go to the places and where you are happy. A hope that the future doesn’t have to be at odds with the past.”

When Everything Was Forever was announced the band shared its first single, “Two Fingers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Two Fingers.” That was followed by its second single, “Folly,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

The band collectively and previously had this to say about the name change in a statement on their website.

Sea Power features Jan Scott Wilkinson (vocals/guitars), Neil Hamilton Wilkinson (vocals/guitars), Martin Noble (guitars), Matthew Wood (drums), Abi Fry (viola), and Phil Sumner (keyboards/cornet).

Sea Power’s last album (released as British Sea Power of course) was 2017’s Let the Dancers Inherit the Party.

Sea Power UK Tour Dates:

April 2022



Tuesday 12 – 1865, Southampton

Wednesday 13 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Thursday 14 – Roundhouse, London

Tuesday 19 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Thursday 21 – Leadmill, Sheffield

Friday 22 – St Lukes, Glasgow

Saturday 23 – Albert Hall, Manchester

