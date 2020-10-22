 Seamus Fogarty Shares Video for New Song “Jimmy Stewart” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, October 22nd, 2020  
Seamus Fogarty Shares Video for New Song “Jimmy Stewart”

A Bag of Eyes Due Out November 6 via Domino

Oct 22, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Irish singer/songwriter Seamus Fogarty is releasing a new album, A Bag of Eyes, on November 6 via Domino. Now he has shared another song from it, “Jimmy Stewart,” via a black & white video that references the Hollywood icon, including a nod to the Hitchcock classic Rear Window. Watch it below.

Fogarty had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s me feeling like James Stewart in Rear Window, trapped in Walthamstow forever… months before lock down existed. It’s also me trying to write a 3-minute pop song. I recorded this live with Meilyr Jones, Pete Baker (Younghusband) & Euan Hinshelwood (Younghusband /Cate Le Bon).” 

Previously Fogarty shared the album’s first single, “Johnny K,” via a video for it. “Johnny K” was one of our Songs of the Week

A Bag of Eyes is the follow-up to 2017’s The Curious Hand and was recorded across London, Kent, and East Sussex, England. It features Fogarty’s partner Emma Smith, alongside Meilyr Jones, Leo Abrahams, Aram Zarikian, and John Fogarty.

“It was about creating and exploring new sound worlds,” Fogarty said in a previous press release, “experimenting with new ways of incorporating electronics into the songwriting process, and in some cases dispensing with conventional songwriting processes altogether.”

