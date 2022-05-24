Second “Thor: Love and Thunder” Trailer Features More Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor

News

The second trailer for the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, has debuted. This one better showcases Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster, who this time becomes the first female version of Thor, as well as giving fans the first real look at Christian Bale as the creepy looking villain, Gorr the God Butcher. Watch it below.

Chris Hemsworth’s Norse god is also joined by The Guardians of the Galaxy on this adventure. Taika Waititi, who helmed 2017’s acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok, returns as director, this time also co-writing the script. Thor: Love and Thunder is due out July 8 via Marvel/Disney. The first trailer for the film was shared in April. Both trailers are cut to different versions of the Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Portman played Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies, but was absent from Thor: Ragnarok. Also returning are Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Sif, Taika Waititi as Korg, alongside the actors that play The Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper). Additionally, Russell Crowe plays Zeus, the king of the Olympians.

