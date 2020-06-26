News

Secret Machines Announce First Album in 12 Years, Share New Song “Talos’ Corpse” Awake in the Brain Chamber Due Out August 21 via TSM Recordings





Secret Machines have announced their first new album in 12 years, Awake in the Brain Chamber, and shared its first single, “Talos’ Corpse.” Awake in the Brain Chamber is due out August 21 via TSM Recordings. Check out “Talos’ Corpse” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band’s last album was Secret Machines, which was their third and released in 2008. That was the first album without Benjamin Curtis, who left the band to focus on his other project School of Seven Bells, leaving his brother Brandon Curtis and Josh Garza to continue on with the project. Alas Benjamin Curtis passed away in 2013 because of T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma cancer, at the young age of 35. Brandon Curtis says his late brother’s sonic fingerprints are all over Awake in the Brain Chamber.

“I began writing these songs at a time I remember feeling alone and lost, and I think the songs have that in their DNA,” says Brandon in a press release. “I started sharing early versions with Benjamin who gave me notes as well as encouragement. I am sure that without his influence this album would never have seen the light of day.”

Brandon continues: “While reworking the tracks, Josh and I were careful to retain whatever influence Benjamin had as a sort of living tribute to him. I know that Josh and I both feel very fortunate to have had this opportunity to work with him again, albeit posthumously. I know we are both very proud to present this as the first Secret Machines music in over a decade.”

Secret Machines’ core lineup is Brandon Curtis and Josh Garza. The album also features Benjamin Curtis, Chris Kyle, Brian Bisordi, and Sarah Pedinotti. Claudius Mittendorfer mixed the album and Joe Lambert mastered it.

Awake in the Brain Chamber Tracklist:

01. 3,4,5, Let’s Stay Alive

02. Dreaming is Alright

03. Talos’ Corpse

04. Everything’s Under

05. Everything Starts

06. Angel Come

07. A New Disaster

08. So Far Down

