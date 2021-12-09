News

Secretly Announces Environmental Sustainability Plan, Vows to Be Carbon Positive by 2026 In Honor of Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian’s 25th Anniversary





Today, Secretly has announced a long-term environmental sustainability plan in honor of Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary. The company affiliates of Secretly Distribution, Secretly Group (Secretly Publishing and record labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records and Secretly Canadian), Ghostly International, The Numero Group and 37d03d have all pledged to work towards zeroing out Secretly’s negative climate impact and becoming carbon positive by the 30th anniversary in 2026.

Secretly has been working to drastically reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the years: in 2020, through solar panel usage and work-at-home policy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to reduce GHG emissions by 22% compared to the previous year. They are now updating their accounting systems for GHG emissions to track factors such as employee commutes and business travel.

In a press release, Secretly has also announced that the following additional steps will be taken in order to reduce carbon emissions:

1. Investing in energy efficiency throughout Secretly buildings

2. Assessing opportunities to replace natural gas equipment with electric options

3. Measuring and reducing the company’s Scope 3 emissions

4. Switching to 100% renewable energy

5. Being a founder investor and user in IMPALA’s bespoke Carbon Calculator for the music industry

“As we grapple with climate change’s increasingly dangerous and pervasive impacts, we also are reckoning with our role in contributing to climate change,” states Ben Swanson, Secretly Group COO & Co-Founder. “With this sustainability plan, we move from awareness to action. We are encouraged by the commitments of our peers and hope to further inspire others to join the movement for climate action.”

