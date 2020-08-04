News

Secretly Group Launches Friends Of Series with New Ryan Hemsworth Song “Keep Touch” New Series of Record Releases and Collaborations to Also Feature Devendra Banhart, Jay Som, Ramy Youssef, and More





Today, Secretly (the label group featuring Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, and Secretly Canadian) has announced Friends Of, a new collaborative effort that will be a series of special releases from artists, some part of the labels and others not. The first installment in the series will be Ryan Hemsworth’s Pout EP, out August 28th on Jagjaguwar, and they have shared its first single, “Keep Touch (Ft. Leland Whitty).” Other releases will feature Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson, Bullion, Routine (Annie Truscott and Jay Som), comedian Ramy Youssef, Gia Margaret, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Madison McFerrin, Triathalon, Theophilus London, Kenneth Whalum, Wet, Julie Byrne and Trayer Tryon, Junglepussy, and more.

Although Secretly had the idea for Friends Of last year, the series really came together to look at the way music is created and shared during the pandemic. Secretly hopes to use its influence and infrastructure to help support the music landscape during its quarantine challenges.

Jon Coombs, Secretly Group VP of A&R, had this to say in a press release: “Music and friendship have always been inextricable. Our favorite records and artists are like dependable, empathetic friends themselves: helping us through tough times, cheering us through bright ones, amping us up or calming us down. The right song can remind us that it's only half an inch of water when we think we're going to drown... We're happy to call these artists friends, some old and some new, and are excited to help bring their art to the world.”

Every single, EP, or LP will be released under one of the three labels.

Ryan Hemsworth: Pout Tracklist:

1. Hail

2. All These Dreams

3. Here I Stand (Ft. Ms. John Soda)

4. Mountain Access

5. Keep Touch (Ft. Leland Whitty)

