Self Esteem Shares New Single “Moody,” Announces UK Tour Dates for 2022 Prioritise Pleasure Due Out October 22 via Fiction

Photography by Olivia Richardson



Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) has shared a new single titled “Moody.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore album, Prioritise Pleasure, which will be out on October 22 via Fiction. Taylor has also announced a set of UK tour dates for early 2022. Listen to “Moody” below, and check out the list of dates as well.

Taylor speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Moody’ is a song about reclaiming being a moody cow. My whole life I’ve been referred to as mardy [northern UK description for ‘moody’], but lately I’ve been realizing as a woman in this world, especially as a woman in the music industry, of fucking course I’m moody! It’s such a slog even getting heard, every day shitting yourself about your safety, the societal expectations. I’d love to be sweet and happy-go-lucky, but I’m afraid I’m too tired to be most of the time.”

Taylor’s debut album as Self Esteem, Compliments Please, came out in 2019. In 2018, she was featured on the Django Django song “Surface to Air.”

Self Esteem 2022 Tour Dates:

28th February - The Parish, Huddersfield

1st March – St Lukes, Glasgow

2nd March – Stylus, Leeds

3rd March – CHALK, Brighton

4th March – Trinity, Bristol

23rd March – Cathedral, Manchester

24th March – The Forum, London

25th March – Octagon, Sheffield

