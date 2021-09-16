Self Esteem Shares New Single “Moody,” Announces UK Tour Dates for 2022
Prioritise Pleasure Due Out October 22 via Fiction
Sep 16, 2021
Photography by Olivia Richardson
Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) has shared a new single titled “Moody.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore album, Prioritise Pleasure, which will be out on October 22 via Fiction. Taylor has also announced a set of UK tour dates for early 2022. Listen to “Moody” below, and check out the list of dates as well.
Taylor speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Moody’ is a song about reclaiming being a moody cow. My whole life I’ve been referred to as mardy [northern UK description for ‘moody’], but lately I’ve been realizing as a woman in this world, especially as a woman in the music industry, of fucking course I’m moody! It’s such a slog even getting heard, every day shitting yourself about your safety, the societal expectations. I’d love to be sweet and happy-go-lucky, but I’m afraid I’m too tired to be most of the time.”
Taylor’s debut album as Self Esteem, Compliments Please, came out in 2019. In 2018, she was featured on the Django Django song “Surface to Air.”
Self Esteem 2022 Tour Dates:
28th February - The Parish, Huddersfield
1st March – St Lukes, Glasgow
2nd March – Stylus, Leeds
3rd March – CHALK, Brighton
4th March – Trinity, Bristol
23rd March – Cathedral, Manchester
24th March – The Forum, London
25th March – Octagon, Sheffield
