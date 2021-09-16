 Self Esteem Shares New Single “Moody,” Announces UK Tour Dates for 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 16th, 2021  
Subscribe

Self Esteem Shares New Single “Moody,” Announces UK Tour Dates for 2022

Prioritise Pleasure Due Out October 22 via Fiction

Sep 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Olivia Richardson
Bookmark and Share


Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) has shared a new single titled “Moody.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore album, Prioritise Pleasure, which will be out on October 22 via Fiction. Taylor has also announced a set of UK tour dates for early 2022. Listen to “Moody” below, and check out the list of dates as well.

Taylor speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Moody’ is a song about reclaiming being a moody cow. My whole life I’ve been referred to as mardy [northern UK description for ‘moody’], but lately I’ve been realizing as a woman in this world, especially as a woman in the music industry, of fucking course I’m moody! It’s such a slog even getting heard, every day shitting yourself about your safety, the societal expectations. I’d love to be sweet and happy-go-lucky, but I’m afraid I’m too tired to be most of the time.”

Taylor’s debut album as Self Esteem, Compliments Please, came out in 2019. In 2018, she was featured on the Django Django song “Surface to Air.”

Self Esteem 2022 Tour Dates:

28th February - The Parish, Huddersfield
1st March – St Lukes, Glasgow
2nd March – Stylus, Leeds
3rd March – CHALK, Brighton
4th March – Trinity, Bristol
23rd March – Cathedral, Manchester
24th March – The Forum, London
25th March – Octagon, Sheffield

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent